Complete pipeline works on priority, Hyderabad Water Board MD directs officials

HYDERABAD: The Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) M Dana Kishore directed the Water Board officials to complete the laying of water and sewerage pipelines on priority.

He held a review meeting with Water Board and GHMC officials relating to developmental works at the HMWS&SB head office in Khairatabad on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that works like flyovers, Road over Bridges, Road under Bridges taken up under Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) by GHMC, the works for water and sewerage pipelines which need diversions, expansion or new pipelines should be completed on priority. He suggested that the authorities from the two departments, if necessary, should visit the worksites and see that works are completed at the earliest.

PRSI National Award for HMWS&SB

The HMWS&SB bagged National Award 2021 in best communication campaign (External) categories conducted by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI). It received second prize at the national level. Companies such as L&T, NMDC, ITC, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, NTPC and many public and private organisations had participated. The award will be presented through a virtual ceremony on December 28.

‘Officials can visit worksites too’

