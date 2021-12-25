STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kin of victim among 2 held for Hyderabad kidnapping

The police found that he had planned to kidnap the girl to gain sympathy from the kidnapped girl's mother.

Published: 25th December 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the eight-hour-long operation to trace N Keerthana, who was kidnapped from her home in Secunderabad on Thursday, the police, on Friday, also arrested two persons. The police had also detained three minors, who were let off after questioning.  

The main accused Sirevellu Sai Ram, 25, is the cousin of the complainant. According to the police, the complainant Sirevellu Uma, noticing the absence of her three-year-old daughter, filed a missing complaint with the Gopalapuram police station on Thursday afternoon. Suspecting one of her cousins, she mentioned Sai Ram’s name to the police. 

The police said the family had been ignoring Sai Ram owing to some issues in the family. Following the suspect as mentioned by the victim’s mother, the police followed the mobile phone tower signal of the accused and nabbed him at Jeedimetla. The police had also deputed special teams who went through CCTV footage for clues.

The police found that he had planned to kidnap the girl to gain sympathy from Uma. He took the help of 21-year-old Nithin Kumar and three other minors. Sai Ram and Nithin were arrested under kidnapping charges. On Thursday afternoon, when the victim’s mother was feeding lunch to her brother, Keerthana stepped out to play. Immediately after, Uma went to search for her but could not find the child. 

