Nagarjuna is all hooked to Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss Telugu Live will soon be launched on Disney+ Hotstar!

Tollywood actor Nagarjuna

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not even a week has passed by since Bigg Boss Telugu bid adieu to season 5 and a piece of exciting news for fans of the show has been announced. Bigg Boss Telugu Live will soon be launched on Disney+ Hotstar!

Akkineni Nagarjuna, during a press conference at Trident, Madhapur, made the announcement of Bigg Boss Telugu Live, along with an array of the OTT’s new web series and movies set to stream soon. All these shows are a part of original Telugu content on the OTT platform. 

Bigg Boss Telugu Live will begin airing on Hotstar rather than on Star Maa on TV. It’s a 24x7 live show on Disney+Hotstar and Nagarjuna will guide the contestants in the weekend episodes. “I was full of doubts before I decided to host Bigg Boss on Star Maa, but now I’m all hooked. I’m a huge fan of the show myself. I would watch the show live myself and make notes out of it like a schoolkid. I would take time to compartmentalise and decide on what to say to the contestants. I immerse myself in the process and, I cannot say more. It has been a great experience,” Nagarjuna said. 

He added, “Those who participated in the previous seasons still reach out to me to tell me about the life-changing experiences they had on the show. It is very satisfying to know that this show is helping change lives.” 

With the end of season 5, the actor thought it would be boring, but the team convinced him otherwise. “I was told that Bigg Boss Live would not be the same as the one hosted on TV. It has a different format, an entirely different set-up to offer a different experience to the viewers. I have learned that around 5-6 crore people have watched the season 5 finale, which is an incredible number.

Bigg Boss Telugu has always enjoyed great numbers and it is the most-viewed regional language (Bigg Boss) in the country,” he said. The dates for the show are yet to be announced and the concept is likely to remain the same with a few creative changes.

