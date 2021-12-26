Telangana Congress chief demands 2BHKs for Hyderabad's Basavataraka Nagar dwellers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing anguish over the manner in which houses in Basavataraka Nagar in Gachibowli were removed by officials earlier this month, Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy demanded that MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao come to their rescue. Revanth who visited the area to console affected families demanded that they be handed over pattas immediately.

"The MLAs who had promised to provide 2BHK houses to people here and won on these votes have completely forgotten them now. So many families who have been living here for 30 years are now displaced. If authorities fail to provide succour to them, we will hold vanta-varpu in front of the local MLA’s residence," he cautioned.

Later, Revanth also visited the construction site at Kukatpally Housing Board Phase IV where a tragedy took the lives of three girls. He consoled the parents of three deceased girls who died after accidentally falling into a huge man-made pond on Friday. He demanded that the bodies of the girls be handed over to the parents.