Chronically ill techie kills herself in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old woman Palaparthi Shanthi, who worked as an engineer at an infra firm in the city, died by suicide. She was found hanging in her hostel room at KPHB on Sunday. She took the extreme step due to severe headache and other health problems, said police quoting her family.

On Sunday, her mother tried calling Shanthi over the phone. When there was no response, she immediately called up the victim’s elder sister Ratnasri, who also resides in the city. Ratnasri then contacted the hostel and requested them to check on her sister. The staff found the victim hanging in the room.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)