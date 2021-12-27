Drunk driving claims life of Hyderabad degree student

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A degree student M Premika, 19, was killed and her cousins Akshara and Sowmya received severe injuries when a drunk youth crashed his car into the trio's scooter at Moinabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad, late on Saturday night. Akshara and Sowmya are undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital and their condition is critical.

The accused, Tippani Sampath Reddy, has been arrested and remanded to custody, said Moinabad Inspector B Raju. Sampath Reddy recorded 222 BAC in the drunken driving (DD) test. Sampath, belonging to Attapur area, was returning after partying with his friends at Kanakamamidi village in a car registered on his father’s name.