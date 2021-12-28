218% rise in cybercrimes under Cyberabad Commissionerate limits this year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad commissionerate has seen an increase in overall crimes by 13.24 percent during 2021, including a sharp rise in cybercrimes by 218 percent and economic offences by 39 percent. A total of 27336 cases were registered in 2020, while 30954 cases have been registered in 2021 so far. However, there was a reduction in fatal road accidents, house burglaries during the day and hurt cases. Crimes registered against weaker sections have also seen a drop, said Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Raveendra, during the annual round-up on Monday.

The focus areas for the Cyberabad police for 2022 would be speedy investigation of all cases, cybercrimes and setting up of a one-of-its-kind Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence to cater to the industry and the citizens. A plan is also in the pipeline to address industry specific crimes like ransomware attacks, data theft, source code theft, etc. “Policing would be more people centric, accountable, simple and normal policing without any hype would be ensured for the coming days,” Stephen Raveendra said.

Technology had played a major role in policing during 2021 due to which 1,153 cases have been detected through CCTV cameras.

In terms of crimes against women, rape, harassment and kidnapping cases cases saw a rise, while dowry death, dowry murder and outraging modesty has seen a dip. Among the 356 rape cases reported, majority are ‘technical rape’ cases and in 354 cases, the accused were known to the victims.

Stephen Raveendra also added that due to the constant monitoring of court trials, convictions in 5081 cases were secured, including a death penalty in a minor rape and murder case of Narsingi police station. 24 persons have been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life in the cases disposed of in 2021.

Further, to investigate economic offences, a forensic audit unit has been set up to assist the investigation with the legal aspects, documents and details to be procured, taking the case to its logical conclusion. A total of 606 economic offences cases have been registered.