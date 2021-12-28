STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Birthday party ends in tragedy as man dies after car rams into truck on ORR in Hyderabad

A group of four people including a woman Vaishali had partied over drinks to celebrate her birthday and later set out on a long drive

Published: 28th December 2021 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old Odisha native Manoj died and three others received severe injuries in an accident on the Outer Ring Road in the wee hours of Tuesday at Rajendranagar. Police said the car they were travelling in crashed into a truck in front of them on the ORR. So far this year, around 18 people have died in accidents on the ORR in Cyberabad area.

A group of four people including a woman Vaishali had partied over drinks to celebrate her birthday and later set out on a long drive. They had also hired a driver to drive the vehicle, as they were all in a drunken condition.

Vasishali, her husband Kasinath and their friend Manoj had partied at their home in Rajendranagar. Later after they all got drunk, they decided to go for a long drive. They asked another friend Prem to get a vehicle. After he came, they consumed alcohol again. As they were all drunk, Vaishali suggested they engage a driver and called up Susheel Gupta.

They first went towards Shamshabad and they were going towards Gachibowli. Near the ORR exit no 17 at Himayat Sagar, their vehicle crashed into a truck from the rear.

Manoj died on the spot, while Vaishali and Gupta are in critical condition. Prem and Kasinath are out of danger now, said police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Outer Ring Road
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp