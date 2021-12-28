Birthday party ends in tragedy as man dies after car rams into truck on ORR in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old Odisha native Manoj died and three others received severe injuries in an accident on the Outer Ring Road in the wee hours of Tuesday at Rajendranagar. Police said the car they were travelling in crashed into a truck in front of them on the ORR. So far this year, around 18 people have died in accidents on the ORR in Cyberabad area.

A group of four people including a woman Vaishali had partied over drinks to celebrate her birthday and later set out on a long drive. They had also hired a driver to drive the vehicle, as they were all in a drunken condition.

Vasishali, her husband Kasinath and their friend Manoj had partied at their home in Rajendranagar. Later after they all got drunk, they decided to go for a long drive. They asked another friend Prem to get a vehicle. After he came, they consumed alcohol again. As they were all drunk, Vaishali suggested they engage a driver and called up Susheel Gupta.

They first went towards Shamshabad and they were going towards Gachibowli. Near the ORR exit no 17 at Himayat Sagar, their vehicle crashed into a truck from the rear.

Manoj died on the spot, while Vaishali and Gupta are in critical condition. Prem and Kasinath are out of danger now, said police.