Ensure success of TS-bPASS: Telangana Municipal Administration Minister KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) should stand out as an example for the country with regard to building and layout approvals just like TS-iPASS for industrial permits, MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) said.

He reviewed the status of the implementation of the TS-bPASS policy on Monday. Officials also informed the Minister that the approval time of the policy has now been reduced compared to initial days. KTR asked MAUD officials to ensure that citizens receive all the facilities mentioned in the portal. TS-bPASS has helped speed up building approval process compared to earlier times.

Rama Rao asked officials to make TS-bPASS a one-stop solution for all building approvals. He said the state government was taking major steps to improve infrastructure facilities in municipalities under Pattana Pragathi programmme.

He enquired about the progress of works taken up in municipalities under the Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC).

Expedite STPs, water supply near ORR: MAUD Minister

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao instructed HMWS&SB officials to expedite the construction of new Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the city. As many as 31 STPs have been proposed. Rama Rao held a review meeting with HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore and senior Water Board officials at the HGCL office on Monday. He said that Hyderabad was already at the forefront in sewage treatment and if works on new STPs are completed within the time frame, all the generated sewage would be treated fully. The Minister suggested that STP premises should be transformed into gardens by giving them a pleasant look. In fact, they ought to be turned into picnic areas for residents