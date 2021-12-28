STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad Biodiversity flyover 2019 crash: Court trial begins

Police found he was driving his vehicle at a very high speed. He also received injuries in the accident.

Photo of the car that plunged off Hyderabad’s Biodiversity flyover. (File Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A chargesheet has been filed in the Biodiversity flyover accident case in November 2019 against the accused K Milan Rao and trial has begun. In the accident, Milan Rao who was driving his car, jumped off the flyover and landed on the road, killing a woman waiting at the auto stand and also injuring two others. 

Police found he was driving his vehicle at a very high speed. He also received injuries in the accident. Incriminating evidence was gathered in this case and produced in court. The trial also has begun and a conviction is expected in the case, said SM Vijay Kumar, DCP Traffic, Cyberabad.

