Over 200 trees near Hyderabad ORR pruned without notice, allege citizens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what appears to be a case of wasted greening efforts, a batch of nearly 200 young trees were seen fully pruned leaving little to no room for survival. The trees — Tabobia Argentina, are located near the ORR service road between Financial District and Movie Towers.

According to a team of activists, the trees are avenue plantations but have been pruned for translocation efforts. However, the techniques for pruning seem wrong.

“Translocation is a good thing but advised for grown trees. In this case it looks like these trees were planted here in the recent past. Now, they are planning to remove them for some road widening. The manner in which they have been pruned will ensure the translocation effort will mostly fail,” said P Uday Krishna, Vata Foundation.

He further noted that this species of plant which is not a native species is generally found with one thick root without many small roots, which means it can be plucked out easily. However due to fewer root networks, it has a lower chance of survival.

The matter came forward after a citizen tweeted the video. HMDA officials could not be reached for comments.