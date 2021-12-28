STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 5,700 kg ganja seized in one year

Recording the highest seizure of ganja in Rachakonda Commissionerate out of all the three Commissionerates, police seized a huge amount of 5,779.791 kg in different localities. 

Published: 28th December 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

ganja

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recording the highest seizure of ganja in Rachakonda Commissionerate out of all the three Commissionerates, police seized a huge amount of 5,779.791 kg in different localities. 

Among the 93 cases registered, Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said, “Ganja crop cultivated in AOB (Andhra Orissa Border) is in vast areas. The plant is cultivated in approximately 6,000 acres. Ninety per cent of the ganja that was seized in Rachakonda limits was procured from AOB. 

While narcotic substances are in huge demand, liquid ganja (3 litres), hash oil (6.754 litres), Ketamine (7 grams), MDMA (1 gram), LSD Bolt (0.4 gram) were seized in various instances. It has been noticed that drugs are also one of the causes of increasing crime against women. Besides, children are also being used for transportation.

