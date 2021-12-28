STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Owaisi Hospital junction flyover to be thrown open on Dec 28

The flyover facilitates traffic flow from Midhani Junction to Owaisi Hospital Junction.

Published: 28th December 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 1.36-km-long multi-level flyover/grade separator at Owaisi Hospital junction, built at a cost of Rs 63 crore, will be thrown open to the public by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday. 

Hundreds of employees, working in the DRDO, DRDL, ASL and other Central government offices, commute along the Chandrayangutta-Karmanghat route via Owaisi junction stretch on a daily basis. This flyover will help reduce congestion and benefit scores of motorists. The flyover will also provide a better connection between the eastern part of the city and the Old City area.

The flyover facilitates traffic flow from Midhani Junction to Owaisi Hospital Junction. The flyover will also help reduce pollution and noise levels as it is likely to bring down waiting time. GHMC has spent another Rs 9 crore for land acquisition, Rs 5 crore for utilities shifting and Rs 3 crore for TSSPDCL cable shifting.

