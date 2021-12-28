Rising temperatures across Telangana give comfort to residents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a huge respite to citizens who were facing the brunt of chilly weather conditions for the last 10 days, minimum temperatures across the State have gone up. Many parts of the State, including Hyderabad, was registering minimum temperatures in single digit. However, for the past three days, minimum temperatures have been going up, providing relief from cold wave conditions.

In the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature of 12.9°C was recorded at Satwar in Sangareddy and the highest temperature of 34.4°C was recorded at Mallapur in Jagtial. In the GHMC area, the lowest temperature of 15.4°C was recorded at Rajendranagar and the highest temperature of 32°C was recorded at Maitrivanam. As per the forecast, dry weather is expected for the next two days, after which, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at isolated places after two days. Minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 16°C and 19°C, while the maximum temperatures are forecasted to be in the range of 28°C and 31°C.