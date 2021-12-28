STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana a role model in healthcare: NITI Aayog health index

The report also lauded Telangana for universal coverage of full immunisation (BCG, three doses of DPT, measles).

Published: 28th December 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao

Common man in Telangana is receiving best medical care for free, tweeted Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao, expressing delight at the state's performance. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana climbed a rung to bag third rank in the latest Niti Aayog health index. According to the report titled, “The Health States Progressive India — Report on Ranks of states and Union Territories”, the state improved from its previous fourth rank to be placed third on the overall health index for 2019-20. The report said that Telangana’s example on healthcare is worth emulating by other states and UTs.

Among large states, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana emerged as the top three performers in terms of overall performance. In terms of incremental change too, Telangana witnessed a 4.22 per cent rise in its performance and secured an overall score of 69.96. The highest score secured of 82.20 was secured by Kerala.

In these indexes, the Niti Aayog compared Telangana as the best performer with Rajasthan which termed as one of the worst performers based on current performance and incremental growth. The report also lauded Telangana for universal coverage of full immunisation (BCG, three doses of DPT, measles). The state has also done well in institutional deliveries and TB treatment. 

While expressing delight at Telangana’s achievement, Health Minister T Harish Rao tweeted: “Common man in Telangana is receiving best medical care for free. This was possible due to the strengthening of health centres in villages, setting up basthi dawakhanas and super speciality hospitals in towns and medical colleges in all districts. I would like to thank our doctors, nurses, paramedic and entire administration of Telangana in making this possible (sic).” 

However, the report also highlights many areas where there is scope for improvement. For instance Telangana’s pregnant women who received four or more antenatal visits has seen a deterioration to 84 per cent. In terms of critical care units in district hospitals, the state fared poorly with none of the district hospitals having these units. 

The state also fared poorly on governance and information domain with the Niti report showing that it took 115 days in Telangana to transfer National Health Mission (NHM) funds from the state exchequer to implementing agency, which acts as an impediment to public health initiatives. 

The report, however, largely sets Telangana as a benchmark for other states to follow. “Several states and UTs could learn from Telangana on how it covered all district hospitals under LaQshya certification,” the report added.

state fares well on many indices

Telangana’s exemplary performance comes in light of the State doing well on indexes like neonatal mortality rate, under-5 mortality rate, sex ratio at birth, maternal mortality rate and full immunisation coverage, in most of which, it is either an ‘achiever’ or a ‘front-runner’ 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Healthcare NITI Aayog health index Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao The Health States Progressive India Telangana Basthi Dawakhanas
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp