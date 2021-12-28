Twitter handle hacked, misused for a few minutes, claims L&T Metro

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Twitter handle of L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (LTMRHL) was hacked on Monday for a few minutes and was later restored.

The LTMRHL claimed that their twitter handle was hacked, which was later secured. “Earlier today, our official Twitter account (L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail) was hacked/misused. We apologise for the inconvenience. We have taken necessary steps for security,” it later tweeted.

Earlier during the day a tweet from LTMRHL’s twitter handle created a flutter, which was later deleted. The tweet read: “Bonds being sold for Hyderabad metro? Why can’t government be of some help?”

Incidentally, it tagged MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao (@KTRTRS) and Chief Minister’s office (@TelanganaCMO). Officials informed Express that they were trying to ensure that this does not happen again.