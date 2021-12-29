STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Birthday celebrations turn tragic, 2 dead as car rams lorry on Hyderabad ORR

Techie, friends hire driver for long drive on the ORR after party, meet with accident

Published: 29th December 2021 09:33 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The birthday celebrations of a techie turned tragic on Tuesday with the death of two persons and injuries to four others when the car they were travelling in crashed into a truck from behind on the Outer Ring Road at Himayathsagar in Rajendranagar police station limits.

The victims were identified as Manoj Kumar, 31, a bartender, who died on the spot while Susheel Gupta, 24, who was driving the car passed away while undergoing treatment. 

Birthday girl Vaishali, her husband Kasinath, his friends Prem Kumar and Gagan Pahav, all bartenders working in a pub at Hi-tech city, sustained injuries in the incident. Sub-inspector Narayan Singh said Gupta may have dozed off at the wheel, leading to the accident. 

“He worked as a driver on daily wage basis. On Sunday night, he was driving and was at work on Monday night too and was tired,” the SI said. As they planned to get drunk, they hired Gupta to drive the vehicle. He was the only one not drunk at the time of the accident, the SI said. 

Kasinath, Prem Kumar, Manoj Kumar and Gagan Pahav hail from Odisha. They are habituated to partying every weekend and then going on a long drive. 

On Monday, they gathered at Lokanath Sahoo’s residence at Hitech City to celebrate his birthday on December 25 and of Vaishali on December 26. It was after this that they went on the long drive. 
Police registered a case and started investigations.

