Hyderabad man found hanging, foul play suspected

The deceased, Veeraswamy, was found hanging from a tree near the house of one Mary following a quarrel between the both of them.

Published: 29th December 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 52-year-old man was found hanging from a tree under suspicious circumstances at Dundigal on Tuesday. His family members suspect that he was killed over a financial dispute.

According to the police, L Veeraswamy, a gardener in an engineering college at Dundigal, used to sleep at his farm. 

On Monday night, his son Gopi received a phone call from one Bobby, informing that Veeraswamy was quarreling with his mother-in-law Mary. 

After some time, when Veeraswamy came home, Gopi asked him about the reason for his quarrel. Veeraswamy told Gopi that Mary had borrowed some money from him, but was delaying repayment. 

Later in the night, Veeraswamy left home. On Tuesday morning, he was found hanging from a tree in an open plot near Mary’s house. 

