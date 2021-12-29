Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission to take views on power tariff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) has decided to conduct public hearings on the power tariff proposals for 2022-23 at Hanamkonda, Wanaparthy and Hyderabad. The tariff proposals were submitted on Monday proposing power tariff hike.

Accordingly, the TSERC will conduct public hearings in Hanamkonda on February 21, in Wanaparthy on February 23 and in Hyderabad on February 25, 2022. The ERC will accept written objections and suggestions from the public from Wednesday onwards.