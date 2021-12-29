STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission to take views on power tariff

The ERC will accept written objections and suggestions from the public from Dec 29 onwards.

Published: 29th December 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Power, electricity

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) has decided to conduct public hearings on the power tariff proposals for 2022-23 at Hanamkonda, Wanaparthy and Hyderabad. The tariff proposals were submitted on Monday proposing power tariff hike.

Accordingly, the TSERC will conduct public hearings in Hanamkonda on February 21, in Wanaparthy on February 23 and in Hyderabad on February 25, 2022. The ERC will accept written objections and suggestions from the public from Wednesday onwards. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission Telangana power tariff hike public opinion
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp