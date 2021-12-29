STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad youth stabbed to death in group clash

A fight between two groups over name-calling led to the killing of a 23-year-old youth under Shahinayatgunj police station limits early on Dec 28.

Published: 29th December 2021 09:24 AM

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fight between two groups over name-calling led to the killing of a 23-year-old youth under Shahinayatgunj police station limits early on Tuesday. 

According to police, the fight between groups by two Intermediate students, Faizal and Shoaib, who were bullying each other, led to the stabbing. 

Earlier, Shoaib called his cousins from Chandrayangutta who attacked Faizal at his house. The deceased, identified as Waseem, was stabbed while trying to stop the fight. Shoaib and Faizal fought with each other at Baidwadi, the cops said. 

They were rushed to the Osmania General Hospital where Wasim succumbed to his injuries early on Tuesday.

