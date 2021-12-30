100 more villas sealed in Dundigal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of unauthorised constructions in Dundigal, over 100 villas were sealed by the Town Planning wing of Dundigal municipality. These villas are situated in Mallampet panchayat under Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Municipal officials have already booked cases against the developer of these villas which were constructed by encroaching the Full Tank Level and prohibited buffer zone of Katwa Cheruvu in Mallampet.

The market value of each villa is around Rs 1.25 crore to Rs 1.50 crore. Earlier in the month, officials sealed 100 villas, which are developed by Sri Lakshmi Constructions at Mallampet in Dundigal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Some buyers have paid advances to book villas without checking if they had due approvals.

According to the Dundigal Municipal Commissioner, they took up special drives on Tuesday and Wednesday to seal the villas which are illegal. “Out of 260 villas, only 40 of them have been completed, while the remaining are under construction,” he said.

Meanwhile, District Task Force Committees, comprising revenue, police, fire, R&B engineering and municipal officials have so far demolished 459 structures in HMDA limits and 468 in municipalities.

These committees have been set up in all municipalities of the State to identify and take strict action against irregular constructions under Section 178 (1) & (2) of the Telangana Municipal Corporation Act, 2019.