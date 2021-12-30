14 students living in Narsingi Sri Chaitanya college hostel test positive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indications of an impending third wave are stronger than ever before, with more outbreaks being reported from across the city.

On Wednesday, an outbreak was reported from the Sri Chaitanya College in Narsingi, where 14 students studying Intermediate first year tested positive.

The students are all living in hostels and are largely asymptomatic barring a few who have developed a mild fever. They are under observation, informed officials.

“On Wednesday morning we got a call from the students themselves that they have a fever and sore throat. We sent our teams who conducted RAT tests. The tests revealed 14 students were positive for Covid-19,” informed Dr. K Swarajya Lakshmi, DMHO Rangareddy district.

The 14 students have been isolated in the hostel while another 20 have been kept under observation. “The children are free to go home subject to a no-objection letter given by their parents. We will keep track of them in case they leave,” the DMHO said.

The hostel has over 200 students who have shared canteen and toilet areas. “We have ordered a three-day sanitation drive after which we will take a call on opening these common areas,” Dr. Lakshmi said.