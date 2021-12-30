Function halls to be built across Telangana for cops: DGP Mahender Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Police department would soon start construction of function halls across the state. These function halls would be taken up in all districts for the convenience of police families and their welfare, said DGP M Mahender Reddy.

A convention hall constructed by the department in Siddipet commissionerate limits was recently inaugurated and is being used by police personnel for functions and other programmes.

Speaking after releasing a book on police welfare authored by Telangana Police Officers Association president Y Gopi Reddy on Wednesday, Mahender Reddy said there was a difference between police personnel and employees of other departments in the state. In this context, priority was being given to the welfare of police personnel and officers, he said.

The DGP reminded that the Arogya Bhadratha health scheme being implemented in the police department has been well received. He also clarified that the department was providing adequate assistance and co-operation to every personnel with the aim of building at least their own house by the time of their retirement.

Mahender Reddy also expressed hope that the book by Gopi Reddy will be a good reference book in the future, touching on changes taking place in police duty management, welfare programmes, implementation of modern technology, etc.