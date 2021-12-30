Harish Rao helps NIMS doctors save youth suffering from rare Crohn’s Disease

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Timely intervention by Health Minister T Harish Rao helped doctors at the Nizam’s Instituted of Medical Sciences save the life of a youth suffering from the rare and potentially life-threatening Crohn’s Disease.

According to the doctors, the youth, identified as Harshvardhan from Warangal, was being treated by Dr. Shekhar Kamula.

Crohn’s Disease is a life-threatening rare illness involving inflammation of the intestine. When the disease manifested in serious form, Dr. Kamula reached out to Harish Rao for support.

“He (Harish Rao) immediately took the initiative and provided all medical help at NIMS. Harshvardhan is safe now,” said Dr. Kamula on Twitter.

He tweeted, “Your timely and caring reaction saved a life and gave us tremendous hope. It instilled confidence in the system and you stood true to your reputation of being a people’s minister.” Harish Rao responded by thanking the medical team at NIMS for their service.