Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand pays surprise visit to Punjagutta PS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city Police Commissioner CV Anand paid a surprise visit to Punjagutta police station and interacted with the personnel there. He also enquired with petitioners about the services. He inspected various facilities in PS. This is Anand’s first visit to any police station after he took charge as the CP. He said such inspections would be made on a regular basis anytime during the night or day to ensure that better services are delivered to citizens.

Anand said police should be closer to the people and safety of women should be given utmost priority. He also said traffic management was among his top priorities as it is one wing that touches the people 100 per cent. “We will work on measures to ease traffic congestion, improving junctions. The workload of the police is high. However their performance in resolving pending cases is good. The Punjagutta Police Station registers about 600 cases a year. Only 175 cases are pending and 45 NBW cases are pending,” he said.