STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro slowly getting back on track

With the daily ridership reaching 2.4 lakh, the Hyderabad Metro Rail has achieved 75 per cent of the pre-Covid levels. 

Published: 30th December 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad Metro (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the daily ridership reaching 2.4 lakh, the Hyderabad Metro Rail has achieved 75 per cent of the pre-Covid levels. 

While handing over prizes to the five winners of Metro Suvarna offer for November, during a programme at Ameepet station, HMRL MD NVS Reddy and L&TMRHL MD KVB Reddy expressed happiness that the Metro was limping back to normalcy and was witnessing a good upward trend in passenger movement. NVS Reddy also announced HMRL’s partnership with Rapido to make daily commute easier and improve last-mile connectivity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Metro ridership Covid 19
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp