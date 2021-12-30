Hyderabad Metro slowly getting back on track

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the daily ridership reaching 2.4 lakh, the Hyderabad Metro Rail has achieved 75 per cent of the pre-Covid levels.

While handing over prizes to the five winners of Metro Suvarna offer for November, during a programme at Ameepet station, HMRL MD NVS Reddy and L&TMRHL MD KVB Reddy expressed happiness that the Metro was limping back to normalcy and was witnessing a good upward trend in passenger movement. NVS Reddy also announced HMRL’s partnership with Rapido to make daily commute easier and improve last-mile connectivity.