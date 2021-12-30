STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT-Hyderabad stands 7th in ARIIA ranking 2021

IIT-H focused a lot on innovation, as a result of which it jumped 12 positions and reached seventh this year.

Published: 30th December 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 09:45 AM

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) stood seventh in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA)-2021, the Union Ministry of Education announced on Wednesday.

The Ministry ranked all major higher educational institutions and universities in India on indicators related to “Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development” amongst students and faculties. IIT-H focused a lot on innovation, as a result of which it jumped 12 positions and reached seventh this year. IIT-H Director Prof BS Murty expressed his delight over the achievement.

