Malka Cheruvu works progress at brisk pace

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Touted as one of the best recreational spots being developed, the Malka Cheruvu at Raidurgam is all set to be open to the public in about two months, with beautification works reaching the last phase. According to GHMC, once the works are completed, this water body would be a major tourist destination in the western part of the city.

The beautification works had started four years ago. The lake sprawling over 50 acres, is being developed in coordination with Aparna Infra Limited under their Corporate Social Responsibility at a cost of around Rs 25 crore. The unique feature of the lake is that it is completely visible from any chosen point.

The GHMC has cleared the lake of hyacinth and has also constructed sedimentation points. The inlets and outlets have been improved and the lake has been de-silted so that water is clear. Fencing has been completed around the lake to protect it from encroachments.

“We will take up landscaping to add charm to the water body. Plantations, landscaping, illumination and some other beautification works are pending. There is also a plan to introduce boating in the lake in future,” said a GHMC official.