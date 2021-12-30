Two burglars held in Hyderabad with loot worth Rs 11 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gatkesar police on Wednesday nabbed two burglars who had stolen 28 tolas gold and 18 tolas silver in a span of two days.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that the arrests were made based on a complaint by one J Lingam that said that valuables worth Rs 11 lakh had been stolen from his home.

The arrested accused were identified as Dasari Venkanna, 23, who was earlier charged with theft in 2018 and 2020 in Gatkesar and Bibinagar police stations and Gopalapuram police station in Hyderabad Commissionerate.

The other accused was identified as Mohammed Jaleel, 21, an electrician. Both are residents of Gatkesar.