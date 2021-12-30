STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Two burglars held in Hyderabad with loot worth Rs 11 lakh

Gatkesar police on Wednesday nabbed two burglars who had stolen 28 tolas gold and 18 tolas silver in a span of two days.

Published: 30th December 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gatkesar police on Wednesday nabbed two burglars who had stolen 28 tolas gold and 18 tolas silver in a span of two days.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that the arrests were made based on a complaint by one J Lingam that said that valuables worth Rs 11 lakh had been stolen from his home. 

The arrested accused were identified as Dasari Venkanna, 23, who was earlier charged with theft in 2018 and 2020 in Gatkesar and Bibinagar police stations and Gopalapuram police station in Hyderabad Commissionerate. 

The other accused was identified as Mohammed Jaleel, 21, an electrician. Both are residents of Gatkesar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Burglars Telangana police Rachakonda Police Commissionerate
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp