2 held in Hyderabad with drugs worth Rs 5 lakhs 

Akhil and Parmesh were found in possession of LSD, weed in the form of chocolate, biscuit, jelly and hybrid ganja.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the New Year celebrations, Cyberabad Police busted a drug peddling gang. Two youths, Duddy Akhil Sanjay Kumar (22) Gajula Parmesh (20) were arrested at Jagathgirigutta and drugs worth Rs 5 lakh were seized from them.

Akhil and Parmesh were found in possession of LSD, weed in the form of chocolate, biscuit, jelly and hybrid ganja. The duo procured drugs from suppliers in Goa and sold them to users in the city, said G Sundeep, DCP Balanagar.

Based on a tip-off, sleuths from Balanagar zone and Jagathgirigutta police nabbed the duo from their house at Jawaharnagar of Jagathgirigutta and found drugs in their possession. Police found they purchased LSD blots for Rs 1,500 per unit and selling at Rs 8,000 per unit. Inquiries revealed that the duo completed their graduation recently. 

