BJP MLA Raja Singh acquitted in attempt to murder case in Hyderabad

The evidence could not prove that the accused persons were the ones involved in the incident and even the officer who was injured could not identify them, as the stones were pelted from behind

Published: 31st December 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Raja Singh from Goshamahal constituency who was accused in an attempt to murder case, relating to the attack on the then DCP of West Zone, Hyderabad city police, in 2010, reported at Habeeb Nagar police station in Hyderabad, has been acquitted of all charges. Four others involved in the case were also acquitted by the Special Sessions Court at Nampally for the trial of cases against MPs and MLAs.

In 2010, DCP West Zone was monitoring the movement of a procession on Hanuman Jayanti. Meanwhile, a mob appeared from one of the bylanes of Habeeb Nagar and started pelting stones. In the process, one of the stones landed on the DCP and he received a severe injury on his cheek.

He was immediately rushed to hospital and after treatment, he lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered under sections 147, 332, 307, 427, 153A, 120B of the IPC. During the investigation, police identified Raja Singh, who was then a corporator, and others as being involved in the incident.

Subsequently, a charge sheet was filed in the court and the trial began in the Special Court in December 2021. During the trial, the court heard the arguments of the prosecution and also the defense counsel for Raja Singh and other accused.

However, the evidence could not prove that the accused persons were the ones involved in the incident and even the officer who was injured could not identify them, as the stones were pelted from behind and away from the view of the officer and his team.

The accused were also not identified during the test identification parade. In view of all these circumstances, the court found them all not guilty of the charges and set them free. With this, Raja Singh was acquitted in as many 29 of the total 41 cases against him.

