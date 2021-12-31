STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana government mum on nala encroachments in Hyderabad

KTR lays the foundation for retaining wall from Kavadiguda bridge to Musi confluence point

Published: 31st December 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Musi River

Musi river. (File Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It appears as if the State government has taken a U-turn on the improvement and widening of nalas in Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA) area. 

Reportedly, instead of going ahead with clearing bottlenecks that shrink the drains drastically and obstruct the free flow of water leading to the submergence of areas, the government seems to be silent and against touching unauthorised structures due to political pressures. It will instead construct retaining walls in the available nala widths to stop further encroachments. Some comprehensive studies carried out earlier had identified thousands of encroachments that have come up along the nalas. In the reports, the firms had suggested the government to remove these encroachments, mentioning that otherwise the city will face floods annually. 

The original proposal was to widen the nalas all along, by removing close to 30,000 encroachments, which was based on two successive study reports. Political leaders, irrespective of their affiliations, have been silent on the issue and are reportedly against the removal of encroachments fearing backlash from slum dwellers and weaker sections of the society.  

Rs 68.4-crore project

On Thursday, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation for the construction of the RCC retaining wall from Kavadiguda bridge to the confluence point on Musi, on the Hussainsagar surplus drain. Construction of the retaining wall on both sides of the drain is estimated to cost Rs 68.4 crore.

The Minister too stayed away from addressing the issue, during the programme. He instead mentioned that only 20 critical structures out of the 400 illegal structures that have come up will be removed.

According to sources, the improvement and widening of nalas in the HUA, including the development of surplus weirs in water bodies, will be a herculean task for the GHMC as they have to face stiff resistance from the encroachers. Only after clearing these obstacles can the nala widening project be taken forward. Also the project had faced setbacks due to the town planning wing’s delay in land acquisition. 

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that for the improvement of nalas in HUA area, the SNDP has prepared short-term plans covering 55 works costing Rs 858 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad nala encroachments Hyderabad nala KT Rama Rao Musi river
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp