STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

55% of women who died by suicide were students: Study

Another major factor could be the lack of jobs, observed Krishnamurthy, who is now working in the Department of Forensic Medicine, Government Medical College, Nalgonda.

Published: 01st February 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: FIFTY-five per cent of women, who died by suicide from January, 2017, to November, 2018, were students, revealed a study. Shockingly, 32 per cent of them were graduates. The study titled, “Factors related to deaths due to suicides in females aged 12-24 years”, was published recently, and analysed those suicide cases whose post-mortem examination was conducted at Gandhi Hospital during the said period. In 53 per cent cases, hanging was the most commonly adopted method. Pressure to succeed in academics, not able to perform well in studies, and failure to overcome these challenges might have led to psychological distress, and eventually suicide, said Dr Kandagatla Krishnamurthy, who authored the study. 

Another major factor could be the lack of jobs, observed Krishnamurthy, who is now working in the Department of Forensic Medicine, Government Medical College, Nalgonda.“Students were the most vulnerable group, as they were under pressure to excel in studies. Sexual challenges, emotional issues, low self-esteem or insecurities, family or financial problems, and even substance abuse could have played a vital role,” the study found. 

In 24 per cent cases, the motive behind the suicide was not known. As much as 21 per cent of deaths were due to emotional disturbances, which include family and personal issues, followed by illness, love-related issues, failure in exams, economic problems, marriage-related issues and death of a family member. While 49 per cent of the suicide victims belonged to the age group of 19-24 years, 60 per cent of them were from rural areas, and 80 per cent were unmarried. 

The study also suggested suicides among youngsters could be prevented by establishing student guidance clinics, and by incorporating woman-specific strategies, like empowering them through education and economic security.

Pressure to succeed
Not being able to perform well in studies, and failure to overcome academic challenges might have led to psychological distress, and eventually suicide, among women, said the study

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp