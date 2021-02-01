55% of women who died by suicide were students: Study

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: FIFTY-five per cent of women, who died by suicide from January, 2017, to November, 2018, were students, revealed a study. Shockingly, 32 per cent of them were graduates. The study titled, “Factors related to deaths due to suicides in females aged 12-24 years”, was published recently, and analysed those suicide cases whose post-mortem examination was conducted at Gandhi Hospital during the said period. In 53 per cent cases, hanging was the most commonly adopted method. Pressure to succeed in academics, not able to perform well in studies, and failure to overcome these challenges might have led to psychological distress, and eventually suicide, said Dr Kandagatla Krishnamurthy, who authored the study.

Another major factor could be the lack of jobs, observed Krishnamurthy, who is now working in the Department of Forensic Medicine, Government Medical College, Nalgonda.“Students were the most vulnerable group, as they were under pressure to excel in studies. Sexual challenges, emotional issues, low self-esteem or insecurities, family or financial problems, and even substance abuse could have played a vital role,” the study found.

In 24 per cent cases, the motive behind the suicide was not known. As much as 21 per cent of deaths were due to emotional disturbances, which include family and personal issues, followed by illness, love-related issues, failure in exams, economic problems, marriage-related issues and death of a family member. While 49 per cent of the suicide victims belonged to the age group of 19-24 years, 60 per cent of them were from rural areas, and 80 per cent were unmarried.

The study also suggested suicides among youngsters could be prevented by establishing student guidance clinics, and by incorporating woman-specific strategies, like empowering them through education and economic security.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.