GHMC to speed up dog sterilisation

Published: 01st February 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

street dogs

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a nine-year-old boy became a victim of an attack by street dogs  at Kishanbagh on Saturday, GHMC officials said they have called tenders to speed up sterilisations of dogs. “There are 4.61 lakh stray dogs in GHMC, of which 2 lakh were sterilised in the last few years,” said Dr Abdul Wakeel, GHMC’s Assistant Veterinary Director. “We have now speeded up the process of sterilisation with the help of animal welfare associations, approved by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI),” he added.Five city-based NGOs are now working with five of the six animal welfare centres in the city. “Earlier, we would sterilise around 180-200 dogs in a day. Now, we are sterilising about 250 a day with the help of NGOs,” Wakeel said. 

On Sunday alone, GHMC sterilised 261 dogs. “The only problem we have now is a shortage of kennels. We have to keep dogs for five to six days under the kennels post the surgery. Tenders to acquire more kennels are likely to be passed soon and we will have enough space to keep dogs. With this, we will be able to perform more surgeries,” Wakeel added. To avoid territorial disputes among dogs, GHMC animal catchers have been instructed to leave the dogs in their own locality.  

Police write to civic body

A day after a pet dog in Jaya Gardens, Somajiguda, attacked a woman, the Punjagutta police wrote to GHMC officials to immediately rescue the animal from the caretaker. It was the third incident when pet dogs of Jaya Gardens had bitten a passerby. According to the police, G Malathi Reddy, 71, lodged a complaint with the police. The woman suffered serious injuries.

