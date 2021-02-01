Land row: KPHB cops book GHMC officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE KPHB police, on Sunday, registered cases against former Deputy Commissioner of the GHMC (Moosapet Circle) and other officials in a land dispute. Earlier, the owner of the said land T Ashok Reddy had approached a local court, stating that the GHMC officials had trespassed upon his land and demolished his flat without prior notice. He had also alleged that the police had registered false cases against him and others.Ashok Reddy, in a plea filed before the X Additional Metropolitan Court at Kukatpally, stated that he was the absolute owner of the flat.

As per his complaint, the former Deputy Commissioner of Moosapet Circle, along with other officials, had visited the site and demolished the said flat without any prior notice. When the owner questioned the officials on the matter, they assaulted and abused him. The officials said the land belonged to the GHMC. The court took cognisance of the petition and issued orders to KPHB police to register cases against the officials.