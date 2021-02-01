Rains ruined another Golconda gate

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Contrary to the notion that only two portions of Golconda Fort (inner walls and Majnu Burj in Naya Qila) tumbled down during the heavy rains in the city in 2020, a large part of another gateway had also collapsed, it has now come to light.

An entire side of the Badli Gate, located at a stone’s throw from the Mecca Darwaza behind the Fort, had collapsed last year. This lesser-known gate is located on military property. The age-old S-shaped structure is located near the artillery centre of the Golconda Army Base.

The structure is characterised by various archways and parapets (kanguras) on the roof. The main archway is 5m in height and the entire gateway is located on an elevated platform. Maps accessed by Express show that there is a moat at the tail end of the structure.

A portion on the Western side of the structure, including the arch, roof and wall, completely tumbled down around October 2020 during the torrential rains in the city. Apart from that, parapets were damaged at other places of the gateway.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is now planning to reconstruct the fallen portion of the wall of Badli Gate. For this, 90 per cent of stones will be reused, and 10 per cent of stones will be made using lime mortar. The archways, which had taken a beating during the rain, will also be reconstructed.

Out of the eight Golconda gates, three are under the military’s land, although ASI is responsible for their upkeep. For maintainance or restoration efforts of three gates -- Mecca Darwaza, Patancheru Darwaza and another -- permissions have to be taken for security clearance from the Army, and only thereafter the works can commence.

ASI to restore gate

