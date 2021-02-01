Student leaks question paper, in cop custody

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following a complaint lodged by the principal of a college in the city, Hyderabad police took a student into custody for allegedly leaking a question paper to other pupils via WhatsApp. According to the police, the principal of New Science College in Ameerpet, Shyed Sameera, lodged a complaint stating a student named Faizul Rahman Khan, 24, from Shadan College in Khairatabad, leaked the B.Com second-year students’ Statistics question paper on Saturday from the examination centre.

During the principal’s inquiry, she found that Faizul Rahman Khan leaked question paper through WhatsApp to another student. The police took the student into custody. Further action would be initiated after preliminary investigation, they added.