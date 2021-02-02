Bowenpally case: Court denies bail for all accused in Bowenpally kidnapping case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad court, on Monday, dismissed the bail petitions of all 17 accused persons who were arrested by the police in connection with the Bowenpally kidnapping case. They are currently in judicial remand. When the bail petitions came up for hearing, the police filed a counter affidavit opposing the grant of bails to the accused. At present, the case investigation is in progress and some of the key accused are still absconding, the police pointed out.

After hearing both sides, the court dismissed the bail petitions by taking into consideration the submissions of the cops. Recently, the court had granted bail to the prime accused, Bhuma Akhila Priya, but rejected the anticipatory bail petitions filed by her husband Bhargav Ram and brother Jagat Vikhyat Reddy.