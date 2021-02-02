STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Finding light

City-based Mohiniyattam dancer Anita Peter has penned a book in which she describes her battle with clinical depression and how she survived.

Mohiniyattam dancer Anita Peter

HYDERABAD: The mental health statistics released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) says that 56 million people in India suffer from depression while 38 million Indians have anxiety disorders. The WHO reports also say that the country lacks a decent number of mental healthcare experts. In such a scenario, someone suffering from mental health issues especially clinical depression can find himself/herself drowning without proper support as people are still not very open to accepting that mental health disorders are serious issues that need to be addressed and anyone suffering needs love, care and support. Several books have been written on the subject both by the experts and survivors. City-based Mohiniyattam dancer Anita Peter has penned a book in which she describes her battle with clinical depression and how she survived. The book titled ‘To Win Your Battles, Stay Alive’ is self-published. 

The book is a survivor’s chronicle. The 45-year-old danseuse shares, “I have been writing chapters of the book since 2005. During the lockdown, I had time enough to fine-tune it. Years ago, two of my acquaintances suffering from mental health issues lost their lives. One of them had stopped the medication abruptly and thought she felt better. But she plunged into depression again and ended her life. Any psychiatric medicine isn’t to be stopped abruptly and the dosage needs to be tapered. A treatment once started has to be completed as the adverse effects can be disastrous.” Herself has been a survivor of clinical depression, she shares, “I have suffered it thrice. I had also stopped as a result of which I’d lost focus, concentration and normal functioning. I created a support system, completed the treatment and then tapered. That’s why I decided to write this book.” She adds, “Most of the times, words are misused and the simple headache is called migraine. If I lose a child, I’ll naturally feel sad. It’s not depression. People need to understand this. If it goes beyond your control and affects your daily lifestyle then you really need professional help because it’s something more than deep sadness.”

But how does one know sadness from depression? She shares, “A simple task of taking a shower may seem like climbing a mountain. You get stressed just at the thought of it. That’s when I started talking about it.  I couldn’t handle it alone and went to professional help. I have two children and they know about it. They’d come and check on me. They gave me my space and had been really supportive.”  She signs off, “I hope to bring about a change in the attitude towards one going through a mental health ailment, with the support of many, who understand the need.” 

(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
