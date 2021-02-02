Osmania University postpones exams over lack of centres

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Due to non-availability of exam centres, Osmania University decided to postpone end-semester exams for its Bachelors and Masters Law programmes on Monday. “The examinations scheduled from February 3 have been postponed and rescheduled from February 5 due to non-availability of centres for the required strength to follow Covid-19 pandemic guidelines for smooth conduct of examinations,” stated a release issued by the university.

The release informed the LLB (3YDC), LLB (Hon) (3YDC) III and V Semesters Regular, and BA LLB (SYDC), BBA LLB SYDC, BCom LLB (SYDC) III, V, VII and IX Semesters Regular students that the re-scheduled timetable would be issued soon. The university said the LLM examinations would be held as per schedule from February 3.