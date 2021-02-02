Three men burn biker to death at Balapur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unidentified persons set a biker ablaze at Balapur of Rachakonda commissionerate during the wee hours of Monday, causing his death. One of the three accused sought a lift from the victim, Harish, claiming one of his relatives was in a hospital. Midway, the accused was joined by two others who together attacked the victim. Harish received 65 per cent burns.

The police said an attempt-to-murder case had been registered against the suspects and a probe was on.

During the early hours of Monday, when Harish was returning home, an unidentified person asked him for a drop to a nearby hospital, saying a relative was undergoing treatment and in a serious condition.

Harish agreed to drop him. As they reached Sultanpur village, two other persons suddenly stopped the vehicle. The three of them doused Harish with fuel and set him ablaze. The police recorded Harish’s dying declaration with a magistrate.