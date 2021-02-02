STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three men burn biker to death at Balapur

Midway, the accused was joined by two others who together attacked the victim. Harish received 65 per cent burns.

Published: 02nd February 2021 08:17 AM

By Express News Service

The police said an attempt-to-murder case had been registered against the suspects and a probe was on.

The police said an attempt-to-murder case had been registered against the suspects and a probe was on.
During the early hours of Monday, when Harish was returning home, an unidentified person asked him for a drop to a nearby hospital, saying a relative was undergoing treatment and in a serious condition.

Harish agreed to drop him. As they reached Sultanpur village, two other persons suddenly stopped the vehicle. The three of them doused Harish with fuel and set him ablaze. The police recorded Harish’s dying declaration with a magistrate.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp