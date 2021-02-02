STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman gets lifer, two others get five years of RI in murder case

The convicts bore a grudge against the victim’s family over some past disputes and killed the little girl seeking revenge on her parents.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Three persons who were accused of killing their four-year-old neighbour girl, K Lasya, at Sanathnagar in 2015, were found guilty by a city court on Monday. The court sentenced one of the accused, Utla Padma, to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh, and the remaining two, Padma’s brother Narsimhulu and their associate Ravvala Yadagiri, were sentenced to five-years rigorous imprisonment (RI). The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on Narsimhulu and Ravvala Yadagiri. 

Padma’s parents, Laxmaiah and Yadamma, who were also named accused in the case, died before the trials began. The convicts bore a grudge against the victim’s family over some past disputes and killed the little girl seeking revenge on her parents. They alleged that Lasya’s parents had spread rumours of Padma and Yadagiri having an affair. Yadagiri too had a dispute over a land with Lasya’s parents.

On October 16, 2015, during the brief time after which GHMC workers had mosquito fogged the area, the convicts kidnapped Lasya from outside her house, took her to their house and killed her. They later stuffed her body in a plastic bag and waited for the right time to dispose it of. Meanwhile, Lasya’s parent lodged a missing plaint.

A few days later, the victim’s parents noticed a foul smell from Laxmaiah’s house. They, along with other residents, barged into the house and, while searching, found Lasya’s body in Laxmaiah’s kitchen. Lasya’s family then assaulted Laxmaiah and Yadamma, leaving them severely injured. Yadamma died soon, while undergoing treatment, and Laxmaiah died a few months later. 

