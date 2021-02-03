STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

'Dilwale': Hyderabad Metro helps transport heart on time

A green channel provided by HMRL enables Jeevandan team to transport the heart to a critical patient in 43 minutes

Published: 03rd February 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

The heart was donated by the family of a 45-year-old brain dead patient in Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar.

The heart was donated by the family of a 45-year-old brain dead patient in Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) helped transport a live heart between LB Nagar and Jubilee Hills in a span of 43 minutes during peak traffic time of 4.33 pm to 5.16 pm.

The heart was donated by the family of a 45-year-old brain dead patient in Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar. The heart had been allocated by Jeevandan programme, which coordinated the transplantation to Apollo Hospital’s Jubilee Hills branch, roughly 25 km from Kamineni Hospital.

Owing to the long commute between the hospitals, the Apollo transplant team, headed by Heart and Lung Transplant surgeon Dr AGK Gokhale, decided to approach the HMRL to provide a green channel. 

“The road between the hospitals would have had heavy traffic, including ongoing road works. While we did consider asking help from the traffic police, these slowdowns would still have caused delays, which is why we opted for the Metro,” said Anoop Antony, transplant coordinator of Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills.

The Apollo Hospital’s eight-member transplantation team thus started from Kamineni hospital at around 4.20 pm and reached the Nagole Metro Station, which is about 5.6 km away by road.

“The special train with no stoppages began from the Nagole station at 4.40 pm and paced through the entire stretch of 21 kilometres non-stop, crossing 16 stations up to Jubilee Hills checkpost,” said NVS Reddy, HMRL MD.

“The recipient was critical with a failing kidney and heart. He had waited for over two months for the right match. If not for the donor’s family coming forward and for HMRL’s swift response, this would not have been possible. Usually, a heart needs to get blood supply within four hours after being harvested, which is why even a 30-minute delay would have been costly,” said Dr Gokhale.

Family distraught, but makes critical call

It was a 45-year-old farmer, Narain Reddy, from Yadadri Bhongir district, whose heart was donated to an individual in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The farmer had suffered a haemorrhagic bleed, resulting in brain death, after he collapsed at his home a day ago.

“When we got him to the doctor, they said he will not recover. We were shocked, but the doctors told us we can donate his heart and save another life. We thought about it and his wife also agreed,” said V Sridhar Reddy, the donor’s elder brother. Narain Reddy is survived by his wife and two children.

“We have suffered a great loss, however, knowing that so much could be accomplished, we are glad,” added Sridhar.

Timeline

  • 4.33 pm: The transplantation team starts from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar

  • 4.38 pm: Team reaches Nagole Metro Station

  • 4.39 pm: They board the Metro

  • 5.11 pm: Team reaches Jubliee Hills Checkpost Station

  • 5.16 pm: Team reaches Apollo Jubilee Hills Hospital

Distance covered by road

  • 4.3 km: between Kamineni Hospital and Nagole Metro Station 

  • 2.1 km: between Jubliee Hills Checkpost and Apollo Hospital, Jubliee hills

  • 21 km: distance covered by Metro

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad metro
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp