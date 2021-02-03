STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dispose plea against corporator: Telangana High Court

The petitioner sought court direction to the commissioners of State Election Commission and GHMC to not swear in Venkatesh as corporator till disposal of the present case.

Published: 03rd February 2021 08:58 AM

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that it would not entertain a petition filed challenging the election of B Venkatesh as corporator from ward number 95 in Jubilee Hills in the recent GHMC polls, the Telangana High Court recently directed the election tribunal-cum-chief judge of city civil court, Hyderabad, to dispose of the petition filed on the said issue within a period of three months.

Justice A Abhishek Reddy, while disposing of the petition filed by K Suryanarayana, resident of Jubilee Hills, opined that the allegations made by the petitioner against Venkatesh were serious in nature.

If they are ultimately found to be true, a person who is ineligible to contest for the elections in the first place will be taking oath as a corporator, so the ends of justice would be met if the tribunal decides the election petition at the earliest, the court opined.

He termed the benefit of doubt granted by the returning officer concerned about the disqualification incurred on account of Venkatesh having more than two children as arbitrary and illegal. 

