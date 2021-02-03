Hyderabad-based 'Pickkup' targets 1 lakh deliveries by March-end

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A new hyperlocal delivery startup said it has witnessed 11 fold growth during the Covid-19 period and that’s good news for instant delivery services. Hyderabad-based Pickkup claims that it is the first local delivery model that focuses on providing on-demand, instant delivery services for sector enterprises.

The two-year-old startup with a team of 100 riders and 50 employees says its target is to touch 1 lakh orders per month by March 2021. “We witnessed an 11-fold growth in the last nine months,” said founder Hemanth Chandrato.

“Quick delivery of small items in a city is our mission. Hyderabad is the first city in India to experience the convenience of last-mile deliveries provided by us,” he adds.

Interestingly, while it took the startup 12 months to complete its first 50,000 orders, its most recent 50,000 orders were completed within a short span of six weeks. Traditional courier companies do not offer on-demand and instant delivery services. On the other hand, most on-demand delivery companies operate in a limited radius.

“Lack of efficient pick-up & drop service has been a major pain area for businesses that are time and resource-strapped. Pickkup’s enterprise based delivery model has served to fulfill this void by establishing a highly efficient last-mile delivery model for everything. Our technology-based model has been able to effectively utilize the existing network on the ground and demonstrate the ability to scale up and disrupt markets with innovation. The startup registered an overwhelming 400% year on year growth in revenue in its second year.,” said HemanthChandra, Founder &CEO of Pickkup.

There is an infinite demand for last-mile delivery service in India. Despite a huge Covid-induced push to the digital economy, the online mode still constitutes just 1.6% of retail sales in India as against 14% globally. Herein lies a huge untapped market for logistics services. It serves businesses ranging from grocery platforms, restaurants, e-commerce companies, florists, diagnostics and many more.