VIT opens administrative office in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Andhra Pradesh recently launched its administrative office in Hyderabad.

Principal Secretary, IT, Industries and Commerce Jayesh Ranjan lauded the efforts of the institute to reach out to aspiring students and parents and foster strong corporate relations with IT, software and core companies in the State.

The purpose of the office is to serve as an information centre to aspiring candidates and parents. “It will also corroborate with and build corporate relations with IT, software and core companies based out of the city”, said Dr Sekar Viswanathan, vice-president, VIT.

Dr SV Kota Reddy, vice-chancellor, VIT, said, “The entire teaching-learning process at the university is centred around seven schools offering UG, PG, integrated and research programmes.”

This year, we are introducing a B.Com course in Finance, the institute said.