A dance video for the local masses

Tamanna S Mehdi

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Actor, dancer, and YouTube star Hyderabadi Mehaboob Shaik, popularly known as Mehaboob Dil Se has recently released his new dance video, a Telugu-mass number Evarura aa pilla. The video single which also features model Amy Aela has over 1.5 million views since it dropped on January 26 on his YouTube channel ‘Mehaboob Dil Se’.

Mehaboob, 25, has been a Tiktok star since 2018 with his quirky videos earning him a huge fan following. Already well known in social media, it was, however, his entry into the Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 that made him a household name. “Bigg Boss has been a game-changer for me and opened up the door for many opportunities,” says Mehaboob, a BTech graduate who quit his job as a software engineer to pursue his passion. He adds, “I decided to take a year’s break to see if I could make this work and have never looked back since then.”

The latest single has been shot across five locations in Hyderabad over a period of three days.

The dance video is shot on a massive scale to resemble not a YouTube single, but on a grandeur scale, like a song from a big-budget Telugu movie. The lyrics – Bhagyanagaru Veedhullo Ee Gola, Charminaru Sandhullo Baaratu Chindullo, Teenumaru Aadindhi Shokilla, Paradisu Biriyani, Shah Ghousu Chai Thoni, Kalipikottinattundi Niluvella, Gokul Chatu Pani Poori, Purna Canteen Chillu Gari, Edhi Kooda Saatiraani Jaabilla, Are Endhiro Gopala, Evarura aa pilla, Bhagyanagaru Veedhullo Ee Gola, Charminaru sandhullo Baaratu Chindullo, Teenumaru Aadindhi Shokilla – have an immediate Hyderabad connect that is appealing and has a connect with the locals.

The song is a South Indian mass song with rap beats and Mehaboob says the video was made with a budget of Rs 18 lakh. “I wanted to be seen in a mass character in this video and wanted that pucca local feel,” states he. The video is produced by Infinitum Network Solutions; the track has been penned by Swayamkrushi, with LV Revanth lending the vocals. Vinay Shanmukh has directed and shot the dance video and choreography is by Javed Khan.

Mehaboob lives in Manikonda and says he works 10 hours a day on his script and content creation. “I thoroughly enjoy my work,” says he with a smile. His aim is to gift a house to his parents who live in Guntur. “They have always believed in me and unconditionally supported me,” says he. Mehaboob can be soon seen in a drama and action web series for his channel, in a web film for Aha, and two Telugu movies, one where he plays the lead and the other, a villain.

