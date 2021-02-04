STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

A dance video for the local masses

City artiste Mehaboob Shaik’s recent Telugu-mass number Evarura aa pilla has garnered over 1.5 million views and is trending

Published: 04th February 2021 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Actor, dancer, and YouTube star Hyderabadi Mehaboob Shaik, popularly known as Mehaboob Dil Se has recently released his new dance video, a Telugu-mass number Evarura aa pilla. The video single which also features model Amy Aela has over 1.5 million views since it dropped on January 26 on his YouTube channel ‘Mehaboob Dil Se’.

Mehaboob, 25, has been a Tiktok star since 2018 with his quirky videos earning him a huge fan following. Already well known in social media, it was, however, his entry into the Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 that made him a household name. “Bigg Boss has been a game-changer for me and opened up the door for many opportunities,” says Mehaboob, a BTech graduate who quit his job as a software engineer to pursue his passion. He adds, “I decided to take a year’s break to see if I could make this work and have never looked back since then.”

The latest single has been shot across five locations in Hyderabad over a period of three days. 
The dance video is shot on a massive scale to resemble not a YouTube single, but on a grandeur scale, like a song from a big-budget Telugu movie.  The lyrics – Bhagyanagaru Veedhullo Ee Gola, Charminaru Sandhullo Baaratu Chindullo, Teenumaru Aadindhi Shokilla, Paradisu Biriyani, Shah Ghousu Chai Thoni, Kalipikottinattundi Niluvella, Gokul Chatu Pani Poori, Purna Canteen Chillu Gari, Edhi Kooda Saatiraani Jaabilla, Are Endhiro Gopala, Evarura aa pilla, Bhagyanagaru Veedhullo Ee Gola, Charminaru sandhullo Baaratu Chindullo, Teenumaru Aadindhi Shokilla – have an immediate Hyderabad connect that is appealing and has a connect with the locals. 

The song is a South Indian mass song with rap beats and Mehaboob says the video was made with a budget of Rs 18 lakh. “I wanted to be seen in a mass character in this video and wanted that pucca local feel,” states he. The video is produced by Infinitum Network Solutions; the track has been penned by Swayamkrushi, with LV Revanth lending the vocals. Vinay Shanmukh has directed and shot the dance video and choreography is by Javed Khan.

Mehaboob lives in Manikonda and says he works 10 hours a day on his script and content creation. “I thoroughly enjoy my work,” says he with a smile. His aim is to gift a house to his parents who live in Guntur. “They have always believed in me and unconditionally supported me,” says he. Mehaboob can be soon seen in a drama and action web series for his channel, in a web film for Aha, and two Telugu movies, one where he plays the lead and the other, a villain.

— Tamanna S Mehdi tamanna@newindianexpress.com @tamannamehdi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp