STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Between the Pages

 Five books to plan for  February from the top writers

Published: 04th February 2021 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  The first month of 2021 is almost over, and the literature aficionados are already waiting to move into different days and weeks when literary stalwarts like Amitav Ghosh, Jhumpa Lahiri, Kazuo Ishiguro and cine icons like Sharon Stone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be releasing their books. Here’s a brief list for you to savour, save and soak:

Klara and the Sun - Kazuo Ishiguro
This Nobel Laureate’s latest book to be released in the month of March is about a friend who is not a human but a machine instead. Named Klara, this machine is kept in a shop has observational skills and observes the customers and their behaviour secretly wishing for someone to choose her. What this artificial being notes also pertains to what’s the meaning of love — an eternal question. Titled Klara and the Sun this book is what many book lovers are waiting for.

Jungle Nama - Amitav Ghosh
The fables of Sunderbans are quite popular especially the legend of Bon Bibi which translates as the lady of the forest also known as Bandevi and Ban Durga. His two books The Hungry Tide  and Gun Island feature this. And now the Jnanpith awardee author is penning the book Jungle-nama which will be published later this year by HarperCollins. It will be an illustrated edition and a graphic novel.

Whereabouts - Jhumpa Lahiri
The Pulitzer Prize in Fiction awardee author Jhumpa Lahiri’s her first Italian novel Dove mi trovo is to be published as a translation titled Whereabouts. The book is a story of belonging and estrangement, solitude and cityscapes. The book is to be released this year in spring.

Unfinished - Priyanka Chopra Jonas
The actor penned the memoir titled Unfinished during the time of quarantine. It will be out in the bookstores in the month of February. The book narrates parts of the dark phases in her life. One of the topics she has chosen to write in the book is on bullying that she went through as a teenager. In an interview, she said that she felt terrible promoting skin-whitening creams especially when she was called ‘dusky’ in the industry.

The Beauty of Living Twice - Sharon Stone 
The 62-year-old Hollywood actor’s memoir The Beauty of Living Twice will release in March 2021. It is a collection of the snippets from her life journey. She unveiled the book cover on Twitter and wrote: “Possibility made me write this book: the opportunity to grow & to share that growth. I have learned to forgive the unforgivable.” [sic]

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp