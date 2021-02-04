Kin seek help to bring body from Saudi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The family of a Telangana native who died in an accident in Saudi Arabia on November 1 has been running from pillar to post to get the victim’s body back to India.

Narsareddy, a resident of Sirnapally village in Nizamabad district, died in an accident at work on November 1 last year. His family members have submitted a petition to Overseas Employment Division officer and Hyderabad Protector of Emigrants Mukesh Kaushik on Wednesday, seeking immediate action to repatriate the body from Saudi Arabia to India.

Wednesday marked the 95th day of his death and they urged the government to respond immediately. Pravasi Mitra Labor Union leaders Swadesh Parikipandla and Dikonda Kiran, along with the deceased’s wife Lakshmi, son Santosh and younger sister Shobha, visited the officer. The family members complained that the petitions they had sent to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and to the company management had not been successful.