Let’s be on #IAmAndIWill mode  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : This year’s World Cancer Day’s theme is all about you and your commitment to act in bringing about awareness on cancer and its prevention. From new prognostic platforms to the need to get those between 9-15 years vaccinated, oncologists in Hyderabad tell us more about cancer and how it is eminently preventable

Get kids

between 9-15 vaccinated for cancer

World Cancer Day is a good time to discuss about the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine, one that can protect against cervical cancer Over one lakh population in India have been newly diagnosed with cervical cancer and over 60,000 people succumb to it annually (2019 data). Screening and vaccination can significantly reduce the incidence. HPV vaccine is available in two different kinds – one contains two strains and other has four of the virus.

Getting vaccinated between 9 to 15 years of age with two doses is the best practice to reap maximum benefits whereas 16 to 26 years old women should take three doses. Due to the relatively higher price and a lack of awareness, vaccination levels are relatively low in India as compared to western world (both boys and girls are vaccinated as comapared to India where its being given to girls only as of now). But if there is anything that this pandemic has taught us – it is to invest in our health and well being. So getting your daughters vaccinated and encouraging your loved ones and the women in your life to undergo regular screening (PAP smear) is the best gift you can give to them and to yourselves.

— Dr. Mahishma.K, Consultant Paediatrician, Manikonda

Focus on cancers in women

Two most common cancers prevalent in women are breast and cervical cancer. Both these account for 78% of total cancers in women. Breast self-examination is the answer to prevention of breast cancer. This is the self-check-up a woman does at home to look for changes or problems in the breast. There is no right or wrong way to check one’s breasts. Every woman’s breasts feel different and many have breasts which are slightly disproportionate in size. A woman should know how her breasts feel at different times over the years. Breasts undergo a lot of physical changes from puberty, pregnancy, nursing and aging. So, it is important for a woman to be breast aware.

That way one can spot any changes quickly and report them to the health care provider. A woman should look at her breasts and feel each breast and arm pits. This can be done easily during a bath by running a soapy hand over each breast and armpit. This can also be done in front of a mirror and lying down in the bed. A regular monthly examination of the breasts on a specific day of the month can be an important way to find any breast disorders early. But most medical organisations feel this regular examination leads to unnecessary worry and anxiety in many women.

But in western countries 30% of breast cancers are self-detected by the patients. A screening mammogram is the best method for detecting breast cancer early as it can look for tiny tumours well before a lump can be felt. It is a technique which uses low energy X-rays to examine the breast tissue to detect any characteristic masses or micro calcifications. There is a myth that a repeat exposure to X-rays during the screening program is a risk. This risk of harm is extremely low.

The benefits of detecting and treating something that is life-threatening far outweigh the extremely small potential of harm from radiation exposure. The process of getting a mammography is slightly painful as the breast tissue is compressed to get a good image of the entire breast. This is the main draw back for the women to regularly get the test done. Early detection of breast cancer is extremely vital and can increase the survival rate by 85 to 90%.

— Dr. Nagendra Parvataneni, Sr Consultant & Head of the Dept. Surgical Oncology, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad

Prognosis, not just diagonsis

Prognostic tests such as CanAssist Breast can help oncologists devise customised treatments for patients and allow them to treat a number of patients even without chemotherapy. Until a few years back, all breast cancer patients had to be treated uniformly and administered chemotherapy. However, new age prognostic tests such as CanAssist Breast along with hormone receptor tests now allow oncologists to identify patients with a low risk of disease relapse who can be successfully treated without administering chemotherapy drugs.

This results in much less treatment related side effects, better outcomes, improved quality of life and also cost savings. In fact, many of patients can avoid chemotherapy if all undergo the tests in early stages of the disease. Most top international oncology bodies including ESMO, NCCN and ASCO today recommend the use of prognostic tests to guide use of chemotherapy in early stage breast cancer patients. Prognostic tests are increasingly being used in India to customise treatment procedures and reduce difficult side effects of treatment.

Oncologists say making prognostic tests available to more patients can significantly improve disease outcomes apart from improving quality of lives of patients. Large scale disease screening programmes and awareness campaigns are required to enable early detection of the disease in India, which can help significantly improve survival rates. Prognostic assessments must be made available to a larger number of patients through government subsidies and incentives to Indian companies conducting these tests.

— Dr. Shyny Reddy, Medical Oncology Consultant at Yashoda Hospitals

Cancer patients should be given high priority for vaccine

With compromised immunity, cancer patients are at an high-risk for Covid-19 associated complications. Individuals with active cancer or with active, or planned cancer treatment should be considered highest priority to receive the currently available Covid-19 vaccines approved by FDA The National Comprehensive Cancer Network Covid-19 Vaccination Advisory Committee feels strongly that Covid-19 vaccines should be given to all cancer patients, as well as household contacts and caregivers, when they are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Data from vaccine trials have demonstrated that vaccines decrease the incidence of Covid-19 disease and complications, but it is unclear if these vaccines prevent infection and subsequent transmission. Therefore, even if vaccinated patients and close-contacts should continue to wear masks, Use hand sanitiser, maintain social distancing guidelines, and follow other recommendations for Covid-19 prevention.

— Dr.Surendra Bathula, Consultant Medical Oncologist, SLG Hospitals





